Bangor Police searching for missing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person.

35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8.

Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds.

She has star tattoos on her ears and wrist, and a skull tattoo on her thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Hallett at 947-7384, extension 5755 or robert.hallett@bangormaine.gov.

You can also submit tips anonymously at 947-7384, extension 3.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.