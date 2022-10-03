Bangor Police searching for missing woman

35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person.

Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds.

She has star tattoos on her ears and wrist, and a skull tattoo on her thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Hallett at 947-7384, extension 5755 or robert.hallett@bangormaine.gov.

You can also submit tips anonymously at 947-7384, extension 3.

