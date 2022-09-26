Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

Turnpike Fatal in West Gardiner
Turnpike Fatal in West Gardiner(Maine State Police)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday.

It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour.

State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being pinned in between two others.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened just before noon.

They say this crash was caused by traffic slowing in the area from another crash at mile 107.

The initial crash caused traffic to slow down involved several cars with multiple people taken to the hospital.

There was also another crash but state police do not have any updated information on that crash at this time.

All crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for Jorge Morales
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
Missing boy in Freeport
Parents print thousands of fliers to aid in search of missing Freeport teen
Generic moose photo.
Moose hunting season begins in Maine
Ruth Bunt
Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday