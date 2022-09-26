Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday.

It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour.

State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being pinned in between two others.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened just before noon.

They say this crash was caused by traffic slowing in the area from another crash at mile 107.

The initial crash caused traffic to slow down involved several cars with multiple people taken to the hospital.

There was also another crash but state police do not have any updated information on that crash at this time.

All crashes remain under investigation.

