Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday

Proceeds benefit their 25 Days of Kindness campaign
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th.

It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station.

Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers and stuffed animals.

Money raised from the yard sale will benefit the Holden Police Department’s 25 Day of Kindness.

The Darlings Ice Cream Truck will also be there.

