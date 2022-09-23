Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday

Holden police department hosting a yard sale at the station Saturday to benfit their 25 Days of Kindness campaign (Holden Police Dept.)

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th.

It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station.

Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers and stuffed animals.

Money raised from the yard sale will benefit the Holden Police Department’s 25 Day of Kindness.

The Darlings Ice Cream Truck will also be there.

