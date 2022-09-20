Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

Col. John Cote
Col. John Cote(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job.

Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month.

The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.

Cote called it “an honor and a privilege” to serve.

He will now be the Eastern Region Director of Safety with Hartt Transportation Systems.

