MISSING: Police need help locating Lincoln teen

They say the 15-year-old girl was last seen on Wednesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager.

Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her.

If you have seen her or have any information please contact the Lincoln Police Department at 207-794-2221.

The Lincoln Police Department says the 15-year-old girl went missing Wednesday.
The Lincoln Police Department says the 15-year-old girl went missing Wednesday.(wabi)
