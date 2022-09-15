MISSING: Police need help locating Lincoln teen

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager.

Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her.

If you have seen her or have any information please contact the Lincoln Police Department at 207-794-2221.

The Lincoln Police Department says the 15-year-old girl went missing Wednesday. (wabi)

