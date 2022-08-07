Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico.

The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation.

The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

No details on the deceased person’s identity have been released.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police said the death occurred Saturday but declined to provide additional information.

“At this time, all I can confirm is we are assisting Mexico with a death investigation. There is no danger to the public,” said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Sheriff Wainwright said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation but declined to provide details on the incident.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.