UPDATE: Police locate one missing teen, still searching for 17-year-old Charity Bell

15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was located Wednesday morning in Portland
If you see Bell, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Police say they have found one of two teenagers that have been missing from Bangor.

They say 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was located Wednesday morning at a grocery store in Portland.

Bangor Police say are still trying to find 17-year-old Charity Bell.

They say both Bell and Trotter left a Bangor residence on foot without permission early Sunday morning.

