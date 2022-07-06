UPDATE: Police locate one missing teen, still searching for 17-year-old Charity Bell

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Police say they have found one of two teenagers that have been missing from Bangor.

They say 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was located Wednesday morning at a grocery store in Portland.

Bangor Police say are still trying to find 17-year-old Charity Bell.

They say both Bell and Trotter left a Bangor residence on foot without permission early Sunday morning.

If you see Bell, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

