Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday.

They say it was 35-year-old Lance Bradford who they say died from a suspected drug overdose.

Bradford was arrested in May of last year when police say he broke into several homes and assaulted a homeowner on West Broadway.

