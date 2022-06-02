Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday.
They say it was 35-year-old Lance Bradford who they say died from a suspected drug overdose.
Bradford was arrested in May of last year when police say he broke into several homes and assaulted a homeowner on West Broadway.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.