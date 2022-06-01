Advertisement

Police identify 2 victims in Vassalboro shooting

Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials...
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - State police have identified two of the victims in a shooting in Vassalboro that left one man dead and another critically injured.

They say Jeremy Gilley, 37, of Vassalboro died as a result of being shot in the hallway of an apartment building on Main Street just after 9 a.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the death is a homicide.

Joshua Bilodeau, 30, of Vassalboro, who was also shot, is recovering at a local hospital.

The say they are not identifying the third male who was involved in the incident but was not injured.

State Police responded just after 9 a.m. when neighbors reported hearing arguing and gunshots.

Police say several people were inside the building when an argument started between two of the building’s residents.

When troopers arrived, they found Gilley dead and Bilodeau injured.

All of the people inside the building have been interviewed by police and are cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made and police say they are continuing to investigate this situation

State Police Detectives will consult with the Kennebec District Attorney’s office and the Maine Attorney General’s office throughout the investigation.

