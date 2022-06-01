Man killed in Vassalboro served in U.S. Army, condition of man injured improving

VASSALBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Two days after a shooting that left one man dead and another badly injured, new details on the people involved are coming to light.

On Wednesday, the state medical examiner’s office ruled the death of Jeremy Gilley, 37, a homicide.

Maine State Police say Gilley was fatally shot inside an apartment on Main Street Monday.

Neighbors said they heard arguing and then gunshots.

Gilley was a veteran of the Iraq war.

In 2013, Gilley was honored by the American Red Cross for stopping at the scene of a truck accident and helping the driver get out.

While he was doing that, a van ran into the truck, severing both of Gilley’s legs.

30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro, who was also shot, is recovering at a local hospital.

They are not identifying a third man who was involved in the incident but not injured.

Police say the shootings happened after an argument started between two of the building’s residents.

No arrests have been made and police say they are continuing to investigate this situation

State Police Detectives will consult with the Kennebec District Attorney’s office and the Maine Attorney General’s office throughout the investigation.

