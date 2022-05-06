Advertisement

Police: Mainer says sneezing fit led to crash

The driver sustained only minor injuries.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MASARDIS, Maine (WAGM) - A sneezing fit is being blamed for a crash in Masardis.

The Maine State Police say they responded to an accident around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Masardis Road in Masardis.

Police say Matthew Carmichael was traveling south on Masardis Road when he went off the roadway to the right.

Carmichael stated he was having a “sneezing fit” when he lost control of the truck.

Carmichael was loaded with Cedar logs and struck a large pile of logs that were being stored at the Daaquam Mill.

Bernier’s Towing was called to remove the truck.

Carmichael sustained minor injuries and was checked on the scene by Masardis Fire and Ambulance.

This crash is currently under investigation.

