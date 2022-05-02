Pair accused of killing Perry woman held without bail

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Two people accused of killing a woman from Perry are being held without bail.

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett, both 38 and both from Perry, appeared remotely before a judge at Machias Superior Court Monday afternoon. They each face one count of murder.

State Police arrested the pair Friday evening during a traffic stop on Route 190.

Authorities say Dana and Brackett are responsible for the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune. Neptune was found dead inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry last month.

In addition to the ruling on bail, the judge also agreed to keep documents containing evidence against Dana and Brackett sealed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.