Two arrests made in connection with death of Perry woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - State Police say they’ve arrested two people in connection with the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Perry.

38-year-old Donnell Dana and 38-year-old Kailie Brackett, both of Perry, are each facing one count of murder.

Officials say the pair was arrested just before 5 this evening during a traffic stop on Rt. 190.

According to police, Neptune was found dead inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry last week.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Dana and Brackett are being held at the Washington County Jail.

Their initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details will be released at this time.

