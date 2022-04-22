Advertisement

Maine State Police requesting public’s help in Pleasant Point death investigation

Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old...
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious deathof 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Pleasant Point.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the death of a Washington County woman.

Police say last night they were asked by a relative to check on the well-being of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

We’re told Neptune was found dead inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry.

Police say the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

The medical examiner was set to perform an autopsy today.

Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious death of 43-year-old...
Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Pleasant Point.(Maine State Police)

A neighbor of Neptune’s reported having a surveillance camera and located on the video was a person walking by the apartment building.

Police are asking for your help in identifying the person in the photos so they can speak to them.

If you have any information about the person in the photos or about Neptune’s death please call police at 973-3700.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson.
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
Several different illnesses in Maine are trending upward.
Illness trending up in Maine, people “letting guard down”
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
The MCILS had lobbied both the governor and members of the legislature for more funding.
Supplemental budget snubs criminal defense commission as leaders sound alarm
The Waterville Seed Library is now taking your seed orders
The Waterville Seed Library is now taking your seed order
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn