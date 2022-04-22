Maine State Police requesting public’s help in Pleasant Point death investigation

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating the death of a Washington County woman.

Police say last night they were asked by a relative to check on the well-being of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

We’re told Neptune was found dead inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry.

Police say the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

The medical examiner was set to perform an autopsy today.

Authorities are looking to speak with this person regarding the suspicious death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Pleasant Point. (Maine State Police)

A neighbor of Neptune’s reported having a surveillance camera and located on the video was a person walking by the apartment building.

Police are asking for your help in identifying the person in the photos so they can speak to them.

If you have any information about the person in the photos or about Neptune’s death please call police at 973-3700.

