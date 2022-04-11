Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is facing charges after police say they seized a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop over the weekend.

State Police say they stopped a vehicle Saturday driven by 51-year-old Scott Niles on I-95 in Carmel.

They say after searching the car, troopers found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say Niles was out on bail for drug trafficking.

Niles is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

