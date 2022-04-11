Advertisement

Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop

Drug bust in Carmel
Drug bust in Carmel(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is facing charges after police say they seized a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop over the weekend.

State Police say they stopped a vehicle Saturday driven by 51-year-old Scott Niles on I-95 in Carmel.

They say after searching the car, troopers found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say Niles was out on bail for drug trafficking.

Niles is charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

