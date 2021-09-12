Advertisement

Woman dies after being hit by car in North Windham Friday night

Police investigating crash at intersection of Roosevelt Trail and Trails End Road
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in North Windham Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a 47-year-old woman was hit by a car driving east on Roosevelt Trail at the intersection of Trails End Road.

Police have not released the name of the victim, who died at the scene. The driver of the car, Margaret Hunter of Cape Elizabeth, was not hurt.

The road was closed for a few hours to allow crews to clear the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Madison man dies after car crash in Norridgewock

