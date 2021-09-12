Woman dies after being hit by car in North Windham Friday night

WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in North Windham Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a 47-year-old woman was hit by a car driving east on Roosevelt Trail at the intersection of Trails End Road.

Police have not released the name of the victim, who died at the scene. The driver of the car, Margaret Hunter of Cape Elizabeth, was not hurt.

The road was closed for a few hours to allow crews to clear the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

