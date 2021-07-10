Advertisement

Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement

Courses in the program cover wildlife and marine law, environmental conservation, and plant and animal ecology.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new certificate program in conservation law enforcement.

Courses in the program cover wildlife and marine law, environmental conservation, and plant and animal ecology.

The certificate helps open potential career paths like state game warden, national park ranger, US Forest Service Ranger, and other similar vocations.

The program is ideal for students earning a degree in Criminal Justice or those already in law enforcement looking to expand their knowledge.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St, Presque Isle
One man dead in officer-involved shooting near UMaine Presque Isle
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
Michael Fortin
Fairfield man arrested, accused of attacking couple inside their Waterville home
A 17 year old boy crashed into this police cruiser and another vehicle during a high speed chase.
17-year-old charged with two felonies after car chase in central Maine
Making its way up Penobscot Bay Thursday, the Nao Santa Maria from Spain.
Spanish ship ‘Nao Santa María’ docks in Bucksport

Latest News

Northern Maine Community College has First Day of School
Maine community colleges will not increase tuition or fees this school year
A North Anson man was resuscitated yesterday afternoon after crashing his car in Madison.
North Anson man resuscitated following crash in Madison Thursday
Snooky
Snooky has found his fur-ever home in Thomaston
Fenneko, Pumper and Buster are three cats all between the ages of 1 and 3.
Three adoptable cats are becoming long stays at Humane Society in Thomaston