Husson University launches new program in conservation law enforcement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new certificate program in conservation law enforcement.

Courses in the program cover wildlife and marine law, environmental conservation, and plant and animal ecology.

The certificate helps open potential career paths like state game warden, national park ranger, US Forest Service Ranger, and other similar vocations.

The program is ideal for students earning a degree in Criminal Justice or those already in law enforcement looking to expand their knowledge.

