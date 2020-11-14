Advertisement

Anti-mask protesters could represent threat to public health, officials say

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been collaborating with stores on their mask policies, providing guidance.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Rumors of anti-mask protests at grocery stores around the state this weekend have concerned state officials.

A Facebook group with 1,500 members has been promoting the idea of shopping without a mask as an act of protest.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been collaborating with stores on their mask policies, providing guidance.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the protests could impact public health.

“We do respect their right to express that view and to peacefully protest in places like public parks with permits. That said we are concerned about people expressing their opposition to wearing face coverings by putting store workers or customers at risk.”

Lambrew went on to thank store workers for their efforts in keeping Maine people supplied during the pandemic.

