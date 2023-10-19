Augusta man arrested in Mississippi charged with murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man arrested in Mississippi for the murder of an Augusta man has been indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Andrew Redmond, 34, of Augusta is charged with the murder of Tyler Robinson, 34.

Robinson’s body was found on the Old Belgrade Road in July after being spotted by motorists.

Officials say Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other.

The cause of death has not been released.

