Police investigate homicide in Augusta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a homicide in Augusta, and they’re asking for the public’s help.
Augusta Police got a report around 10pm Friday of a man on the side of the Old Belgrade Road.
When police arrived, they say they found 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta deceased.
The Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, the medical examiner determined Robinson’s death was a homicide.
No other details have been released.
State Police and Augusta Police are asking anyone who drove by the area of 42 Old Belgrade Road between 9:30 and 10pm on Friday, and may have seen people in the roadway, to call 624-7076.
