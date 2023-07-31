Police investigate homicide in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a homicide in Augusta, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Augusta Police got a report around 10pm Friday of a man on the side of the Old Belgrade Road.

When police arrived, they say they found 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta deceased.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the medical examiner determined Robinson’s death was a homicide.

No other details have been released.

State Police and Augusta Police are asking anyone who drove by the area of 42 Old Belgrade Road between 9:30 and 10pm on Friday, and may have seen people in the roadway, to call 624-7076.

