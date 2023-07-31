Police investigate homicide in Augusta

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a homicide in Augusta, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Augusta Police got a report around 10pm Friday of a man on the side of the Old Belgrade Road.

When police arrived, they say they found 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta deceased.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the medical examiner determined Robinson’s death was a homicide.

No other details have been released.

State Police and Augusta Police are asking anyone who drove by the area of 42 Old Belgrade Road between 9:30 and 10pm on Friday, and may have seen people in the roadway, to call 624-7076.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Massachusetts woman dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
Downtown Waterville
Ruptured transformer disrupts Downtown Waterville businesses
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing Steuben lobsterman