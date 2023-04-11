SPCA of Hancock County embarks on 24-hour fundraiser

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it the “Spring Beans Challenge” in honor of the hundreds of toe beans the SPCA of Hancock County takes care of.

But what exactly is a toe bean?

“It’s those adorable little toes that kind of look like beans,” said SPCA Development Officer Rhiannon Lewis. “Every year we help about 500 cats and dogs find new homes. So all the funds that we raise are going to go towards helping us in that effort this year, because that’s a lot of toe beans.”

The goal with the challenge isn’t as much about the total amount of money raised as it is the total number of individual donations. The SPCA is hoping to collect at least 200 donations in 24 hours.

“This is really about getting out as much support as we can,” Lewis said. “So every gift really makes a difference and really matters.”

And they’ll be here collecting donations straight through the night until noon time on Wednesday.

“We have snacks, so if you’re here and you want to come overnight, we’ve got coffee to help you stay awake,” Lewis said/

You can get more than snacks at this fundraiser. You can also play in the puppy room with two shepherd puppies for as long as you like, for a dollar a minute. The SPCA said fundraisers like this one are important to keeping the it running, as it’s not affiliated with any national organization.

“We’re entirely independent,” Lewis said. “We don’t get any federal funding. So everything that we do is really made possible by our community here.”

“It’s very apparent how supportive our community is,” added Executive Director Nicole Rediker. “Whether it’s donations in monetary value or people bringing in pet food. We have wonderful volunteers, people who volunteer outside of the shelter as well, doing events. It’s just great. We have a very strong connection with the community I think.”

And since the fundraiser is for the animals of the SPCA, what would they think about the Spring Beans Challenge?

“I think they’d be excited to meet all the people who are coming in,” Lewis laughed, “and you know, get to celebrate their beans.”

For more information or to make a donation to the Spring Beans Challenge, click here.

