Husband charged with murder after wife found dead in Alfred home

Officials were first called to the home on Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - The husband of a woman who was found dead in a home in Alfred has been charged with murder.

Officials were first called to the home on Waterboro Road around 3 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Kristan Crow dead inside the residence. Her husband, 40-year-old James Crow, was not at the home when they arrived.

Officers would later find James Crow in the parking lot of a gas station on Route 111 in Lyman. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Kristan Crow Tuesday, confirming her identity and ruling her death a homicide. Officials did not release how Crow died.

Her husband, James Crow, will make an appearance in front of a judge Wednesday afternoon.

