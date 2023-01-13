Police: NH man accused in Berwick murder arrested trying to break into home

Police Lights
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of trying to force his way into a home has been arrested in connection with a murder in Berwick, Maine.

Authorities were first called to a home on Katabel Lane in Berwick on Thursday for a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

When they arrived, they found Mark Forest, 37, with severe injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Dover, New Hampshire and later pronounced dead.

A medical examiner would later confirm his death was a homicide.

Multiple agencies in both Maine and New Hampshire spent Thursday interviewing subjects in both states before determining a person of interest: 31-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester, New Hampshire.

Lafrenier was later found by the York Police Department trying to get into a home on York Road.

He was taken to the police department where he was later charged with the murder of Mark Forest.

