One person dead after single vehicle crash in Belmont

BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash this morning on Route 131 in Belmont.

According to State Police, 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont, the driver and sole occupant of the car, lost control on the ice.

The car over corrected and left the roadway, where it overturned and struck a tree.

Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted by Belmont Fire, Belfast fire and Totman’s towing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.