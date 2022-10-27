‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?

Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!

You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time.

It closed in September of 2013.

‘Blue Sky Lounge Bangor’ is now located in that space inside the new Bangor Grande Hotel on Odlin Road.

You can relive those great times at Barnaby’s at the new lounge Saturday, October 29.

“We’ll have a DJ. We’ve got the old dance floor still there. We got a new dance floor going on. We’re going to do some throwback drink specials - things like that,” said Caitlyn Arellano, General Manager of Blue Sky Lounge Bangor.

