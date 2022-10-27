‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor? Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for...
Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor? Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?

Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!

You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time.

It closed in September of 2013.

‘Blue Sky Lounge Bangor’ is now located in that space inside the new Bangor Grande Hotel on Odlin Road.

You can relive those great times at Barnaby’s at the new lounge Saturday, October 29.

“We’ll have a DJ. We’ve got the old dance floor still there. We got a new dance floor going on. We’re going to do some throwback drink specials - things like that,” said Caitlyn Arellano, General Manager of Blue Sky Lounge Bangor.

5 Days Away! Who is excited?

Posted by Blue Sky Lounge Bangor on Monday, October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Ella Lewis School participates in 'Adopt A Cow' program
Ella Lewis School participates in ‘Adopt A Cow’ program
Halloween in Bangor
Trick or Treat: Halloween activities happening in downtown Bangor this weekend
Terwilliger Light Show
Terwilliger Family light show this weekend
RSV causes those with the virus to have cold like symptoms
How to protect yourself and kids against RSV