New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Ramada Inn in Bangor is no more.

New owners are in the process of taking over and renovating.

TV5 has more on what the plans are.

“Right now, some very exciting things are happening at the former Ramada,” explained Free Martin on Tuesday. “It is soon going to be recognized by the public as Bangor Grande Hotel and Suites and the restaurant side, which is the former Aviators, is going to be called Blue Sky Restaurant and Lounge.”

Martin is one of now former owners of the Ramada and is serving as a transition advisor during this endeavor.

“The hotel was built in 1974 as an upscale property, and it really hasn’t been to I would consider the expectations of the competitive set in a long time. The new owners, one is named Parker Dresser. He owns some property on this road. He’s very well diversified and knowledgeable when it comes to lodging. He’s going to take care of the hospitality and the hotel side of the building. The other side, Blue Sky Restaurant Lounge is also being operated by Thomas Shanos, and he owns the High Tide in Brewer and a bunch of other assets in town, and he’s going to be spearheading making that a very upscale quality speakeasy lunch, come as you are dinner, come as you are, just a really great place to go and relax.”

Work is already underway.

“They’re pumping millions of dollars into this hotel which it desperately needed for the last few years,” Martin said.

Martin has been at the Ramada since 1998 and was there through the pandemic when it served as a homeless shelter. He says public perception of what things were like don’t match up with reality, even showing us around to see for ourselves how things looked.

“I walked into this hotel every day pre-pandemic and during the pandemic, not really a lot changed during the pandemic except for the business model a little bit. Now, the hotel is just some cosmetic issues that should have been addressed a couple three years ago.”

There isn’t a set time table to open, but they’d like to be up and running as soon as possible.

“Parker and Thomas are going to put this hotel in the condition that it needs to be in a very short time frame and exciting to see moves that are being made here.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.