New York man sentenced for 2020 Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man will spend more than eight years behind bars for a 2020 Bangor murder.

Khalid Harris, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter for the murder of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York.

In December of 2020, police were called to a home on Union Street after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarrras, said if the case had gone to trial he would have argued self defense.

The victim’s sister gave an impact statement remotely in court Monday morning saying, “You ripped my heart out when you took my brother’s life.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Harris is to pay $3,600 in restitution and will be on probation for four years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.