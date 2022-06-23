Advertisement

Maine State Ferry Service tickets now available for purchase online

Maine State Ferry Service
Maine State Ferry Service(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The nearly half a million passengers who travel on a Maine State Ferry every year have a new option for buying tickets.

The Maine Department of Transportation announced Thursday ferry tickets are now available for purchase online.

Anyone who chooses this option can either print the ticket to present in person, or display the download on their phone.

Maine DOT says customers still have the option of buying tickets at ferry terminals.

You can find the new online ticketing system at maine.gov/ferrytix.

