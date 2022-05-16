Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work has officially started on a major project to connect I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington.

Crews working on the six-mile stretch are doing groundwork, preparing drainage and elevation to get ready for the new road.

Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project is estimated to cost just over $106 million.

He says this is the missing piece they should be filling that will help improve commercial truck traffic.

“The current way that vehicles and commercial traffic gets there, there’s changes in the speed limit, there’s changes in roadway geometry. This is going to be a safer, straight shot of highway to make that connection to places and people east of Bangor,” Merrill said.

Merrill says this is one of the biggest projects MaineDOT has going on now.

It’s been several years in the making and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

