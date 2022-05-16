Advertisement

Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway

Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project is estimated to cost just over $106 million.
I-395 and Route 9 Connector project begins.
I-395 and Route 9 Connector project begins.(wabi)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work has officially started on a major project to connect I-395 in Brewer and Route 9 in Eddington.

Crews working on the six-mile stretch are doing groundwork, preparing drainage and elevation to get ready for the new road.

Paul Merrill with the MaineDOT says the project is estimated to cost just over $106 million.

He says this is the missing piece they should be filling that will help improve commercial truck traffic.

“The current way that vehicles and commercial traffic gets there, there’s changes in the speed limit, there’s changes in roadway geometry. This is going to be a safer, straight shot of highway to make that connection to places and people east of Bangor,” Merrill said.

Merrill says this is one of the biggest projects MaineDOT has going on now.

It’s been several years in the making and is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
Penn State administrator tapped to lead USM
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck
Police identify woman struck by dump truck in Bangor