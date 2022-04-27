Advertisement

Maine Maritime Academy training ship departs on first transatlantic cruise since COVID-19 pandemic

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday was a big day for students and staff aboard the State of Maine, the training ship for Maine Maritime Academy. This is the first cruise going across the Atlantic since the onset of COVID-19.

“This will be a more back to normal cruise, which is good for all the students and staff, and get a back to normalcy for Maine Maritime,” said Commander Lonnie Christian.

It’s been a few years since students and staff aboard the State of Maine have been able to see different parts of the world.

That all changed Wednesday when 180 students boarded the training cruise, taking what they learn in the classroom and applying it at sea.

“I love being out there,” said Junior, Sean Caulfield. “It’s also a very unique experience because you come to realize very quickly when you’re out there both something this size and something a lot smaller, like a sailboat, which I’ve done, you can realize very quickly that you have to rely on yourself and your skills and the skills of people around you. It is really huge.”

Also on board is Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry Paul.

This is Paul’s first marine trip with MMA since his time as a student.

“They’re just so looking forward to closing out a long period of school in a long period of COVID, and now being able to get out on the open sea and see a little bit of the world,” explained Paul.

There will be multiple Ports of Call, stops in the U.S. and in Europe. One of the most popular places on their itinerary - Iceland.

“None of us have really gone to Europe in a while, so it’ll be fun,” said Junior, Amber Card. “Everyone is excited to get off and see things they haven’t been able to see. Even some of the professors are excited. They have some plants down there that we don’t have here, so they’re excited to tour some of those.”

With this voyage, comes a lot of responsibility for students and learning how to take care of their shipmates.

“The deck students are going to be driving the ship and the engineering students are going to be learning how to use and operate the power plant, the engines on the ship, and keep everything going in a fine direction,” Christian said. “The whole concept of one ship is what we teach here, and this is one ship, just like Maine Maritime Academy is one ship,” Paul said.

The TSSOM will return to port in Castine in June.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Forty-one-year-old Anson Snowdeal has an active warrant for his arrest.
Man missing since February wanted by police
Terri Moulton
Guilford woman accused of embezzling more than $900,000

Latest News

Maine man sentenced to 70 years for multiple counts of child pornography
Ice went out on Moosehead Lake Thursday, April 29.
Ice-out called on Moosehead Lake
Country star Luke Combs returning to Bangor for two shows
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
Anah Shrine Circus returns to Bangor CIC
The event recognized local businesses and community leaders.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce rocks red carpet at awards ceremony