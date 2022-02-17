Maine High School Basketball Tournaments

(WABI) - Tournament brackets: https://www.mpa.cc/page/3360

Class AA Boys

North Quarterfinals

N1 Edward Little 42, N8 Windham 37

N4 Lewiston vs. N5 Deering Thurs. Feb. 17 6 p.m. at Fern Masse Court

N3 Portland 42, N6 Cheverus 44

N2 Oxford Hills vs. N7 Bangor Thurs. Feb. 17 6 p.m. at Oxford Hills HS

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

N6 Cheverus vs. N2 Oxford Hills/N7 Bangor Thurs. Feb. 24 2 p.m.

N1 Edward Little vs. N4 Lewiston/N5 Deering Thurs. Feb. 24 3:45 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. Feb. 26 7 p.m.

South Quarterfinals

S1 South Portland vs. S8 Noble Thurs. Feb. 17 7 p.m. at Beal Gymnasium

S4 Bonny Eagle 64, S5 Gorham 53

S3 Sanford vs. S6 Massabesic Thurs. Feb. 17 6 p.m. at Sanford HS

S2 Thornton 60, S7 Scarborough 37

South Semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

S3 Sanford/S6 Massabesic vs. S2 Thornton Thurs. Feb. 24 7 p.m.

S1 South Portland/S8 Noble vs. S4 Bonny Eagle Thurs. Feb. 24 8:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. Feb. 26 8:45 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. March 5 9 p.m.

Class AA Girls

North Quarterfinals

N1 Oxford Hills 63, N8 Deering 30

N4 Bangor 42, N5 Windham 31

N3 Hampden vs. N6 Lewiston Thurs. Feb. 17 6:30 p.m. at Hampden Academy

N2 Cheverus vs. N7 Portland Thurs. Feb. 17 6 p.m. at Cheverus HS

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

N3 Hampden/N6 Lewiston vs. N2 Cheverus/N7 Portland Wed. Feb. 23 2 p.m.

N1 Oxford Hills vs. N4 Bangor Wed. Feb. 23 3:45 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. Feb. 26 2 p.m.

South Quarterfinals

S1 Gorham 57, S8 Noble 28

S4 Massabesic 56, S5 Sanford 35

S3 Thornton 53, S6 South Portland 46

S2 Scarborough 40, S7 Bonny Eagle 26

South Semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

S3 Thornton vs. S2 Scarborough Wed. Feb. 23 7 p.m.

S1 Gorham vs. S4 Massabesic Wed. Feb. 23 8:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. Feb. 26 3:45 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. March 5 7 p.m.

Class A Boys

North Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

N3 Skowhegan vs. N6 Mt. Blue Sat. Feb. 19 4 p.m.

N2 Brewer vs. N7 Lawrence Sat. Feb. 19 5:30 p.m.

N4 Cony vs. N5 Camden Hills Sat. Feb. 19 7:30 p.m.

N1 Nokomis vs. N9 Messalonskee Sat. Feb. 19 9 p.m.

North Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

N3 Skowhegan/N6 Mt. Blue vs. N2 Brewer/N7 Lawrence Wed. Feb. 23 7 p.m.

N1 Nokomis/N9 Messalonskee vs. N4 Cony/N5 Camden Hills Wed. Feb. 23 8:30 p.m.

North Final at Augusta Civic Center

Fri. Feb. 25 7:45 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Marshwood vs. S11 Biddeford Sat. Feb. 19 4 p.m.

S2 Greely vs. S10 Brunswick Sat. Feb. 19 5:30 p.m.

S4 Gray-NG vs. S5 Fryeburg Sat. Feb. 19 7:30 p.m.

S1 Falmouth vs. S9 Westbrook Sat. Feb. 19 9 p.m.

South Semifinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Marshwood/S11 Biddeford vs. S2 Greely/S10 Brunswick Wed. Feb. 23 6 p.m.

S1 Falmouth/S9 Westbrook vs. S4 Gray-NG/S5 Fryeburg Wed. Feb. 23 7:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Fri. Feb. 25 8:45 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. March 5 3 p.m.

Class A Girls

North Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

N3 Lawrence vs. N6 Messalonskee Fri. Feb. 18 4 p.m.

N2 Gardiner vs. N7 Mt. Blue Fri. Feb. 18 5:30 p.m.

N4 Erskine vs. N5 Cony Fri. Feb. 18 7 p.m.

N1 Skowhegan vs. N8 Brewer Fri. Feb. 18 8:30 p.m.

North Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

N3 Lawrence/N6 Messalonskee vs. N2 Gardiner/N7 Mt. Blue Wed. Feb. 23 2 p.m.

N1 Skowhegan/N8 Brewer vs. N4 Erskine/N5 Cony Wed. Feb. 23 3:30 p.m.

North Final at Augusta Civic Center

Fri. Feb. 25 6 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Falmouth vs. S6 Morse Mon. Feb. 21 1 p.m.

S2 Greely vs. S7 Marshwood Mon. Feb. 21 2:30 p.m.

S4 Mt. Ararat vs. S5 Gray-NG Mon. Feb. 21 4:30 p.m.

S1 Brunswick vs. S9 Biddeford Mon. Feb. 21 6 p.m.

South Semifinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Falmouth/S6 Morse vs. S2 Greely/S7 Marshwood Wed. Feb. 23 1 p.m.

S1 Brunswick/S9 Biddeford vs. S4 Mt. Ararat/S5 Gray-NG Wed. Feb. 23 2:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Fri. Feb. 25 7 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Sat. March 5 1 p.m.

Class B Boys

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Foxcroft vs. N11 John Bapst Fri. Feb. 18 7 p.m.

N2 Orono vs. N7 Winslow Fri. Feb. 18 8:30 p.m.

N4 Old Town/N13 Washington vs. N5 Mount View Sat. Feb. 19 2 p.m.

N1 Ellsworth vs. N8 Presque Isle Sat Feb. 19 3:30 p.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Foxcroft/N11 John Bapst vs. N2 Orono/N7 Winslow Wed. Feb. 23 7 p.m.

N1 Ellsworth/N8 Presque Isle vs. N4 Old Town/N13 Washington/N5 Mount View Wed. Feb. 23 8:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat. Feb. 26 3:45 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 York vs. S6 Cape Elizabeth Fri. Feb. 18 4 p.m.

S2 Yarmouth vs. S7 Oceanside Fri. Feb. 18 5:30 p.m.

S4 Medomak Valley vs. S5 Lisbon Fri. Feb. 18 7 p.m.

S1 Spruce Mountain vs. S9 Maranacook Fri. Feb. 18 8:30 p.m.

South Semifinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 York/S6 Cape Elizabeth vs. S2 Yarmouth/S7 Oceanside Tues. Feb. 22 6 p.m.

S1 Spruce Mountain/S9 Maranacook vs. S4 Medomak Valley/S5 Lisbon Tues. Feb. 22 7:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Fri. Feb. 25 3:45 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Fri. March 4 8:45 p.m.

Class B Girls

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 MDI vs. N6 Ellsworth Fri. Feb. 18 4 p.m.

N2 Hermon vs. N10 MCI Fri. Feb. 18 5:30 p.m.

N4 Presque Isle vs. N12 Mount View Sat. Feb. 19 9:30 a.m.

N1 Old Town vs. N8 Caribou Sat. Feb. 19 11 a.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 MDI/N6 Ellsworth vs. N2 Hermon/N10 MCI Wed. Feb. 23 2 p.m.

N1 Old Town/N8 Caribou vs. N4 Presque Isle/N12 Mount View Wed. Feb. 23 3:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat Feb. 26 2 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Spruce Mountain vs. S6 Lincoln Sat. Feb. 19 9 a.m.

S2 Oceanside vs. S7 Medomak Valley Sat. Feb. 19 10:30 a.m.

S4 Yarmouth vs. S5 York Sat. Feb. 19 12 p.m.

S1 Wells vs. S9 Maranacook Sat. Feb. 19 1:30 p.m.

South Semifinals at Portland Exposition Building

S3 Spruce Mountain/S6 Lincoln vs. S2 Oceanside/S7 Medomak Valley Tues. Feb. 22 1 p.m.

S1 Wells/S9 Maranacook vs. S4 Yarmouth/S5 York Tues. Feb. 22 2:45 p.m.

South Final at Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Fri. Feb. 25 2 p.m.

State Championship at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Fri. March 4 7 p.m.

Class C Boys

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N4 Dexter vs. N5 Lee Tues. Feb. 22 2 p.m.

N1 Fort Kent vs. N8 Calais Tues. Feb. 22 3:30 p.m.

N3 Woodland vs. N11 Central Wed. Feb. 23 9:30 a.m.

N2 George Stevens vs. N10 Penobscot Valley Wed. Feb. 23 11 a.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N1 Fort Kent/N8 Calais vs. N4 Dexter/N5 Lee Fri. Feb. 25 7 p.m.

N3 Woodland/N11 Central vs. N2 George Stevens/N10 Penobscot Valley Fri. Feb. 25 8:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat Feb. 26 8:45 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 Dirigo vs. S11 Carrabec Mon. Feb. 21 4 p.m.

S15 Boothbay vs. S7 Mt. Abram Mon. Feb. 21 5:30 p.m.

S4 St. Dominic vs. S5 Monmouth Mon. Feb. 21 7 p.m.

S1 Winthrop vs. S8 Waynflete Mon. Feb. 21 8:30 p.m.

South Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 Dirigo/S11 Carrabec vs. S15 Boothbay/S7 Mt. Abram Thurs. Feb. 24 7 p.m.

S1 Winthrop/S8 Waynflete vs. S4 St. Dominic/S5 Monmouth Thurs. Feb. 24 8:30 p.m.

South Final at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. Feb. 26 7:45 p.m.

State Championship at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. March 5 7:45 p.m.

Class C Girls

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Penobscot Valley vs. N6 Fort Kent Tues. Feb. 22 9:30 a.m.

N2 Calais vs. N7 Dexter Tues. Feb. 22 11 a.m.

N4 Central vs. N5 Hodgdon Tues. Feb. 22 7 p.m.

N1 Stearns vs. N8 Sumner Tues. Feb. 22 8:30 p.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Penobscot Valley/N6 Fort Kent vs. N2 Calais/N7 Dexter Fri. Feb. 25 2 p.m.

N1 Stearns/N8 Sumner vs. N4 Central/N5 Hodgdon Fri. Feb. 25 3:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat. Feb. 26 7 p.m.

South Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 North Yarmouth vs. S6 Kents Hill Tues. Feb. 22 4 p.m.

S2 Carrabec vs. S10 Madison Tues. Feb. 22 5:30 p.m.

S4 Winthrop vs. S5 Old Orchard Tues. Feb. 22 7 p.m.

S1 Hall-Dale vs. S8 Traip Tues. Feb. 22 8:30 p.m.

South Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 North Yarmouth/S6 Kents Hill vs. S2 Carrabec/S10 Madison Thurs. Feb. 24 2 p.m.

S1 Hall-Dale/S8 Traip vs. S4 Winthrop/S5 Old Orchard Thurs. Feb. 24 3:30 p.m.

South Final at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. Feb. 26 6 p.m.

State Championship at Augusta Civic Center

Sat March 5 6 p.m.

Class D Boys

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Van Buren vs. N6 Schenck Mon. Feb. 21 9:30 a.m.

N2 Southern Aroostook vs. N7 Katahdin Mon. Feb. 21 11 a.m.

N4 Wisdom vs. N5 Bangor Christian Mon. Feb. 21 7 p.m.

N1 Machias vs. N8 Jonesport-Beals Mon. Feb. 21 8:30 p.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Van Buren/N6 Schenck vs. N2 Southern Aroostook/N7 Katahdin Thurs. Feb. 24 7 p.m.

N1 Machias/N8 Jonesport-Beals vs. N4 Wisdom/N5 Bangor Christian Thurs. Feb. 24 8:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat. Feb. 26 10:45 a.m.

South Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

S2 Valley vs. S7 Rangeley Sat. Feb. 19 10:30 a.m.

S4 Vinalhaven vs. S5 Greenville Sat. Feb. 19 12 p.m.

S1 Forest Hills vs. S8 Seacoast Christian Sat. Feb. 19 1:30 p.m.

S3 Islesboro vs. S6 Pine Tree Mon. Feb. 21 12 p.m.

South Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 Islesboro/S6 Pine Tree vs. S2 Valley/S7 Rangeley Wed. Feb. 23 10 a.m.

S1 Forest Hills/S8 Seacoast Christian vs. S4 Vinalhaven/S5 Greenville Wed. Feb. 23 11:30 a.m.

South Final at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. Feb. 26 2:45 p.m.

State Championship at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. March 5 2:45 p.m.

Class D Girls

North Quarterfinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Machias vs. N6 East Grand Sat. Feb. 19 7 p.m.

N2 Wisdom vs. N7 Katahdin Sat. Feb. 19 8:30 p.m.

N4 Deer Isle-Stonington vs. N5 Schenck Mon. Feb. 21 2 p.m.

N1 Southern Aroostook vs. N9 Shead Mon. Feb. 21 3:30 p.m.

North Semifinals at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

N3 Machias/N6 East Grand vs. N2 Wisdom/N7 Katahdin Thurs. Feb. 24 2 p.m.

N1 Southern Aroostook/N9 Shead vs. N4 Deer Isle-Stonington/N5 Schenck Thurs. Feb. 24 3:30 p.m.

North Final at Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Sat. Feb. 26 9 a.m.

South Quarterfinals at Augusta Civic Center

S4 Forest Hills vs. S5 Greenville Sat. Feb. 19 9 a.m.

S3 Seacoast Christian vs. S6 Pine Tree Mon. Feb. 21 9 a.m.

S2 Rangeley vs. S7 Temple Mon. Feb. 21 10:30 a.m.

S1 Valley vs. S8 North Haven Mon. Feb. 21 1:30 p.m.

South Semifinals at Augusta Civic Center

S3 Seacoast Christian/S6 Pine Tree vs. S2 Rangeley/S7 Temple Thurs. Feb. 24 10 a.m.

S1 Valley/S8 North Haven vs. S4 Forest Hills/S5 Greenville Thurs. Feb. 24 11:30 a.m.

South Final at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. Feb. 26 1 p.m.

State Championship at Augusta Civic Center

Sat. March 5 1 p.m.

