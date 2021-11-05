Advertisement

Maine man indicted on murder charge in girlfriend’s death

Standish man formally charged with murdering his girlfriend in June
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WABI) - A Standish man has been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the killing of his girlfriend in June.

Maine State Police said they arrested 34-year-old Brandon Libby, Friday afternoon after he was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Libby is accused of killing 29-year-old Amanda Brown.

She was found dead at a home on Dow Road in Standish on the morning of June 16th.

Police said evidence and information gathered since Brown’s death were presented to a grand jury, which led to the charges.

