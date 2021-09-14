Can you pour beer? Volunteers needed

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for fun way to spend your Saturday and do some good in the process?

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is hoping you’ll help them at this weekend’s Bangor on Tap event.

They’re working with the company putting on the event.

The more people that volunteer on their behalf, the larger the donation Literacy Volunteers will get.

You have to be over 21 and be able to pour a beer.

“We receive no federal, state, or local monies to do what we do, so we raise money all year, and this is just one of the ways in which, through a partnership with Townsquare, that we’re able to do that,” said Mary Marin Taylor, Literacy Volunteers Bangor executive director.

They really need people to work the afternoon session from 3-8.

For more information, call 947-8451 or email info@LVBangor.org.

