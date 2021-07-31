Advertisement

Passengers, crew rescued after historic schooner capsizes on Kennebec

What caused “Mary E” to capsize still under investigation
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - The Coast Guard is investigating after the schooner “Mary E” capsized in the Kennebec River Friday evening.

The ship was taking its daily sail with about 15 passengers and three crew on board around 5:30 p.m. It is unclear what caused the ship to sink. When authorities arrived all 18 people were in the river wearing life jackets.

One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after being in the cold water.

“We are grateful for the rapid response of the crew and the multiple agencies that assisted in quickly bringing those aboard to shore,” said Katie Spiridakis, a spokesperson for the Maine Maritime Museum.

Originally built in 1906, the “Mary E” is touted as the only remaining Kennebec county-built fishing schooner still in use today. In its lifetime, the ship was used for fishing, tours, and even ran rum during Prohibition. It also sat sunken in the water for two years after a storm.

The “Mary E” was restored back in 2017 and has been docked at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath for tours and programs ever since.

The ship is still in the Kennebec River and has been marked as it could be a hazard to other boaters.

