Bangor man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars in connection with the death of 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey.

Forty-six-year-old Jason Mulligan pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to manslaughter in the shooting death of Pelkey in Millinocket in March of 2020.

Mulligan also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, OUI, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and violating the conditions of his release.

Mulligan was also sentenced to four years of probation and will pay $1,375 in restitution for Pelkey’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.