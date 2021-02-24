Waterville police looking for robbery suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Walgreens pharmacy.

Authorities say the robbery took place February 11th around 7 in the evening.

According to police, the suspect demanded prescription pain medication from a pharmacist.

He also took cash.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old and approximately five foot, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterville Police at 680-4708.

