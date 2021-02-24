Advertisement

Waterville police looking for robbery suspect

Authorities say the robbery took place February 11th around 7 in the evening.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Walgreens pharmacy.

According to police, the suspect demanded prescription pain medication from a pharmacist.

He also took cash.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old and approximately five foot, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterville Police at 680-4708.

Posted by Waterville, Maine, Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

