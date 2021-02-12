Advertisement

Clifton man will serve 30 years for 2019 murder of fiancée

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.
A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.
A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.(Gray tv)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Clifton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.

She was found shot to death in the couple’s home.

Dill told authorities he drank a case of beer and took eight valium on the night of the shooting and had no memory of what happened.

This story will be updated later today.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers
This idea was started last April
Waterville Creates will be distributing art kits for area kids
It will take place February 15th through the 19th.
Challenger Learning Center to hold virtual camps during students February break
Maine IFW holding free ice fishing license week starting Saturday
“Free Fishing License Week” in Maine begins on Saturday