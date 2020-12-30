Bangor Police identify homicide victim

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have identified the victim of an apparent homicide earlier this month.

Police say 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York was killed on the evening of December 10th.

Police responded to a home on Union Street that night where they found Adams unresponsive.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide.

Bangor Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

