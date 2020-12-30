Bangor Police identify homicide victim
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have identified the victim of an apparent homicide earlier this month.
Police say 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York was killed on the evening of December 10th.
Police responded to a home on Union Street that night where they found Adams unresponsive.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide.
Bangor Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
