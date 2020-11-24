Advertisement

Holiday wish granted for Bangor 3-year-old battling cancer

Leon wished for an online shopping spree so he could fill his bedroom with toys, educational games and furniture.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A young boy in Bangor had a wish come true today in the form of a holiday parade that involved some big trucks and a jolly old elf.

3 year-old Leon is battling cancer.

The folks with Make-A-Wish Maine organized this special delivery for him.

Leon wished for an online shopping spree so he could fill his bedroom with toys, educational games and furniture.

Leon spent the day in chemo therapy before arriving at his newly decorated home in a limo.

After opening some gifts with family and friends, the parade with more than 75 trucks came by to wish Leon a happy holidays.

The final truck had the rest of Leon’s toys on it and Santa himself delivered them.

”The one thing that won’t be on his mind today is his illness, this is part of the healing process this is why Make-A-Wish does what they do, to give these kids something impactful and this is gonna be what he remembers and he’s gonna think about this for days to come as he fights this battle,” said Karl Laurenovics, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish Maine.

Leon’s wish was made possible by Brewer Kiwanis and the money they raised at their Wishing Under the Stars Gala earlier this year.

