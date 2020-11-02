Victim identified in Lewiston shooting; death ruled a homicide, police say

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston police say an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot Saturday evening in what has now been ruled a homicide.

According to Maine state police, the victim has been identified as Hassan Hassan of Lewiston.

He died at Central Maine Medical Center Sunday morning at 2:44 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy and has ruled the death a homicide.

State Police say they will continue to work with the Lewiston Police Department in interviewing witnesses.

Authorities still believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston Police or Maine State Police.

