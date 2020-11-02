Advertisement

Victim identified in Lewiston shooting; death ruled a homicide, police say

(WKYT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston police say an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot Saturday evening in what has now been ruled a homicide.

According to Maine state police, the victim has been identified as Hassan Hassan of Lewiston.

He died at Central Maine Medical Center Sunday morning at 2:44 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy and has ruled the death a homicide.

State Police say they will continue to work with the Lewiston Police Department in interviewing witnesses.

Authorities still believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston Police or Maine State Police.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sarah Gideon holds drive-in rally at Bangor Drive-In

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senate Candidate Sara Gideon held the rally at the Bangor Drive-In.

News

Vetro Inc. to launch tool to help deliver high-speed internet in some communities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Their pilot program launches in November, and will be serving 9 current projects in areas like Swan's Island and areas apart of the Western Kennebec County Land Trust.

News

Sen. Collins continues tour, visits businesses and supporters in Ellsworth

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Collins sat down for a slice of pie and discussion before we caught up with her.

News

Gov. Mills announces changes to business, travel restrictions following spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This weekend, the nation surpassed more than nine million total cases of COVID-19, and more than 230,000 deaths—about four times the number of American soldiers who perished during the entire Vietnam war.

News

EV Charging Station Installed In Bangor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The station can charge up two cars at a time in Pickering Parking Garage.

Latest News

News

Bangor Public Works Begins Leaf Collection

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Public Works crews will make repeated passes through the city to collect stray leaves on the edges of roads and sidewalks.

News

Woman in serious condition after crash on I-95 in Bangor

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police responded to the crash near I-95 mile marker 187 just before 10 a.m.

News

Deadline passes for requesting absentee ballots in Maine

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
All told nearly 480,000 Mainers had voted by absentee ballot or in person as of Friday.

News

Trick-or-treating event held at Old Surry Village School

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Volunteers built a special elephant in front of the building, it's complete with a long trunk that acts a candy shoot -- filling bags up with treats in a touch-free way.

News

Holden Police Officers deliver candy to kids

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Officers wanted to make sure every kid got candy this year, and offered to deliver it themselves.