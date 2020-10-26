Update: Shooting in Old Town ruled a homicide

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man from Old Town, which has been ruled a homicide.

They say they’ve interviewed the shooter, too.

No charges have been filed at this point.

State Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a reported shooting on Brunswick Street.

Inside they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead.

Detectives will continue to work to determine what lead up to the shooting.

