Update: Shooting in Old Town ruled a homicide
No charges have been filed at this point.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -
State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man from Old Town, which has been ruled a homicide.
They say they’ve interviewed the shooter, too.
No charges have been filed at this point.
State Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a reported shooting on Brunswick Street.
Inside they found 42-year-old Derek Blyth dead.
Detectives will continue to work to determine what lead up to the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.