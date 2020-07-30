Millinocket man charged with manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

An East Millinocket man has been formally charged with manslaughter.

45-year-old Jason Mulligan was arrested after a police standoff in March.

Police say Mulligan had barricaded himself inside a Penobscot Avenue home, and when they finally got inside, they found the body of 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey

Pelkey had been shot to death.

Mulligan is also facing OUI and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.