Crews respond to house explosion in Orland

Rescue crew in Orland
Rescue crew in Orland(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials confirm there was a house explosion in Orland Friday morning.

Rescue crews are responding to the incident on Soper Road.

Orland fire department posted on Facebook that a black Newfoundland named Zeus escaped the explosion and is missing.

Fire marshals have been called, according to officials.

Our crew on scene says smoke is visible.

Orland house explosion
Orland house explosion(WABI)

We will provide updates as more details become available.

