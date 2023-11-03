Crews respond to house explosion in Orland

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Officials confirm there was a house explosion in Orland Friday morning.

Rescue crews are responding to the incident on Soper Road.

Orland fire department posted on Facebook that a black Newfoundland named Zeus escaped the explosion and is missing.

Fire marshals have been called, according to officials.

Our crew on scene says smoke is visible.

Orland house explosion (WABI)

We will provide updates as more details become available.

