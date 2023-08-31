University of Maine Augusta expands its residence hall with a new building

Hallowell, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Augusta has expanded its housing options for students with a new third facility in Hallowell. The president of the university says the new facility supports their mission to provide a safe and welcoming space for students.

“We meet students where they are, when and how they need it, and that is increasingly including traditional age students, out-of-state, international students, and for that, we need residences,” UMA President Jenifer Cushman said.

With the new addition of Cleveland Hall, UMA now has 102 beds for students.

Residence Manager Kim Kenniston says it gives more students the opportunity to join the university.

“It was so exciting for us. We added men’s and women’s soccer this year, so to be able to add additional housing for those students, I think was really important, and to offer a different type of housing because this is a traditional residence hall, so our students are able to live together and have a common space that they can all hang out in where they can all hang out and build community that way,” Kenniston said.

The 23 unit space was renovated by Mastway Development. Owner Matt Morrill says the building was constructed with safety in mind.

“For starters, the building is bullet proof, it was built very well back in the 70′s,” Morrill said.

Morrill says the building was a little challenging to work on, but the finished product should be indestructible.

“Kids can be a little rough on some of these buildings, but it has wide open spaces, it has high ceilings, nice natural lights. There is a nice tv room for viewing, there’s Ping-Pong tables, there is single units, and I think that is one big benefit of this building, is that you don’t see in most colleges,” Morrill said.

UMA students Xavier Gomez and Raquel Shaw moved into the building last week.

Both say they appreciate their privacy and space to socialize.

“Personally, I like to have my own space, and in my studies, it is nice to be able to have where I can do my work and not be interrupted if I am in a community space like this,” Gomez said.

“Having that opportunity to socialize in the community area where people are in a similar life stage as you, where they are in class, they have similar schedules as you, you get to have people to bond with that are in the same situations as you,” Shaw said.

