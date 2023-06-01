18-year-old taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say an Old Town man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night after police attempted to stop a group of bikers speeding on I-95.

Police say it appeared the group was pulling over off the Hogan Road exit, but then took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say they stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but an officer then saw one of the motorcycles on State Street heading toward Veazie.

He lost sight of it, but then came upon the bike on its side.

Police say they found the rider 200 yards away.

Cole Thomas, 18, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.