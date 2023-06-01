18-year-old taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say an Old Town man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night after police attempted to stop a group of bikers speeding on I-95.

Police say it appeared the group was pulling over off the Hogan Road exit, but then took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say they stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but an officer then saw one of the motorcycles on State Street heading toward Veazie.

He lost sight of it, but then came upon the bike on its side.

Police say they found the rider 200 yards away.

Cole Thomas, 18, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.

