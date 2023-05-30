‘Unthinkable’: Memorial for Maine officers who died on duty vandalized

By WMTW
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine - Disgust and anger - emotions being felt after a memorial for Maine’s fallen law enforcement was vandalized over Memorial Day weekend.

The Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial sits in the shadow of the Maine State Capitol building in Augusta.

Yellow crime scene tape and a green tarp hides what vandals left behind.

Police said someone sprayed-painted the granite walls of the memorial which lists the names of 88 law enforcement officers who died.

Capitol Police are investigating and say the contents of the message are considered evidence so they are not releasing what message was actually spray-painted.

They believe vandals struck Sunday during the early morning hours.

”A tremendous amount of emotion and sort of general disgust as to what happened here,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said.

“This made me very sick,” Kennebec County D.A. Investigator Christian Behr said. “Because the fact that somebody would vandalize this memorial just is unthinkable.”

Police are searching video evidence captured on security cameras in the area.

Special equipment is being brought in from South Portland in the next couple days so the memorial can be cleaned appropriately.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Committee votes for plan for reuse, redevelopment of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials...
Group calls for justice in shooting death of a Vassalboro man last year
Three people were injured and one person died in the blaze last week.
Officials determine cause of deadly Waterville apartment fire
Northern Light EMMC getting $16 million from FEMA
Eastern Maine Medical Center has a new president