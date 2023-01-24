Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth

Crazy Sumo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse in Ellsworth
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen.

The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday.

The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working in the hibachi restaurant business for nearly a decade, so when the opportunity on High Street presented itself, they decided it was time to open one of their own.

“It seemed like this Denny’s location was vacant for several years,” said co-owner Dan Mayer, “And the community has expressed time and time again with us how this place desperately needed a hibachi restaurant, and it’s exciting to be the one that’s filling that void.”

“When I see this building available, I think, ‘Oh, alright, I think we’re gonna make it happen,’” added co-owner Gede Patasa.

The official grand opening for Crazy Sumo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse was postponed to Tuesday because of Monday’s storm, but it’s been nearly a year since they signed the lease to open the restaurant, so what’s one more day?

“I’m beyond excited,” Patasa said. “All the pressure in my head, all the pain has been relieved right now seeing customers welcome us here, so yeah, it’s a big relief.”

“It’s just been very glowing reviews when the guests are leaving their tables, or when I go and check on them mid meal,” said Mayer. “It’s just been nothing but positive feedback.”

The idea was to open a restaurant that was unique to this part of Downeast Maine, and it’s safe to say there’s no place quite like Crazy Sumo in the Ellsworth area. Beyond serving great food and providing a fun atmosphere, Crazy Sumo says their goals for the restaurant are simple.

“Hopefully we can contribute to the community, since they’ve welcomed us here,” Patasa said.

“We want this to be a place where memories are made,” added Mayer. “An ideal place to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries. Just anything monumental in people’s lives.”

For more information about Crazy Sumo Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse, follow them on Facebook.

