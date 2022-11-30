Police searching for missing 14-year-old Buckfield girl

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials say Hannah Thomas has been missing from her home on Darnit Road in Buckfield since Friday.

Her mother reported her missing the next day.

She is considered an at-risk juvenile.

The Sheriff’s Office says her parents reported a suspicious vehicle, a white Toyota Solara, around the home several days before her disappearance.

Officials say Thomas has frequently run away before, and on past occasions has been located in the Lewiston-Auburn area after several days.

Officials say Thomas is not known to have a phone in her possession and it is not known what clothes she was wearing.

You can call the Sheriff’s Office at 743-9554 with any information.

