Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?

You don’t have to look far.

Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!

Natalie’s at Camden Harbour Inn was ranked the number 15 “date night restaurant” in America.

The awards come from Tripadvisor’s “Traveler’s Choice” series, which is based off real travelers’ reviews.

We found out what the honor means to both local eateries.

”Yesterday morning when I got the email, I was like ‘Wait a minute,’ then I looked and everybody was ecstatic,” Timber general manager Suzanne Fletcher said. “That’s who I have to thank, is really the team here at Timber from the hostesses, the server assistants, dishwashers, cooks, servers, it’s everybody.”

“For this recognition, everything needs to come together,” Natalie’s owner Raymond Brunyanszki said. “You need to have the right environment, the right music, the right servers, the right food. If you’re on a date night or you want to have a romantic experience, you can’t really have things go wrong, otherwise it’s not so romantic anymore.”

The full list is online at tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants.

