Orland man seriously injured in hit and run

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man is being treated for serious injuries from a hit and run Thursday afternoon on Acadia Highway in Orland.

46 year old Travis Allen was walking in the breakdown lane when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle originally took off after the incident but the vehicle was found a short distance away.

71 year old Patricia Bowen of Searsport claimed to be the driver. She was arrested for for Obstructing Government Administration, Falsifying Physical Evidence, and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, after police determined someone else was actually behind the wheel at the time of the hit and run.

Authorities say the actual driver of the vehicle, 32 year old Brittany Gainer of Searsport is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Failure to Report an Accident by Quickest Means, and Obstructing Government Administration.

Both women were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

