Advertisement

Orland man seriously injured in hit and run

Searsport women facing charges in connection with incident
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Orland man is being treated for serious injuries from a hit and run Thursday afternoon on Acadia Highway in Orland.

46 year old Travis Allen was walking in the breakdown lane when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle originally took off after the incident but the vehicle was found a short distance away.

71 year old Patricia Bowen of Searsport claimed to be the driver. She was arrested for for Obstructing Government Administration, Falsifying Physical Evidence, and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, after police determined someone else was actually behind the wheel at the time of the hit and run.

Authorities say the actual driver of the vehicle, 32 year old Brittany Gainer of Searsport is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Failure to Report an Accident by Quickest Means, and Obstructing Government Administration.

Both women were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

The call came in around 5:00
Lightning causes Newburgh structure fire
Central Maine Medical Center
Central Maine Healthcare signs new agreement with Anthem
What was previously known as North Stevens Hall will now be Boudreau Hall.
Alumna donation renames UMaine building
Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem